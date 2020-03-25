Coronavirus update: Maryland schools to stay closed through April 24; Md. sees rise in cases

Public schools in Maryland will remain closed for an additional four weeks — through most of April — officials announced…

Public schools in Maryland will remain closed for an additional four weeks — through most of April — officials announced at a news conference Wednesday morning.

It’s the latest step announced in an attempt to curb the spread of the spiraling coronavirus pandemic.

Under a previous order, students were set to return to classrooms Monday following an emergency two-week closure issued earlier this month.

Under the plan announced Wednesday by State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, schools will remain closed through April 24 and administrators will continue working on plans for distance learning.

However, Salmon said she and the State Board of Education are continuing to evaluate the situation about when students will actually return to classrooms.

“It is too early to definitively say when schools will reopen,” Salmon added.

The announcement came during a news conference with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“This crisis is really just beginning,” Hogan said of the spread of the coronavirus in the D.C. region and around the country. “We don’t yet know how bad it’s going to get or how long it’s going to last.”

Hogan has already banned gatherings of 10 people or more and closed theaters, gyms, salons and other nonessential businesses in the state.

Maryland reports jump in positive COVID-19 cases

The extended Maryland school closure comes amid a continuing rise in positive cases of COVID-19 across Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, totaling nearly 900 cases as of Tuesday.

In Maryland, health officials on Wednesday reported a total of 423 positive COVID-19 cases in the state — an increase of 74 cases from the day before. That’s biggest one-day jump in cases in the state.

Nearly half of the state’s confirmed cases are in Montgomery County (127 cases) and Prince George’s County (76 cases).

Four people in Maryland have died form the illness, including two men in Prince George’s County, a man in Baltimore County and a woman in Montgomery County. All of the patients who died had underlying health conditions, officials said.

More Coronavirus News

The District has also seen jump in cases. On Tuesday, D.C. reported a total of 183 positive cases after also seeing its largest single-day increase of 46 new cases.

Two D.C. residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

Virginia, which has recorded 290 COVID-19 cases, also has the highest number of deaths — seven.

Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that public schools in his state would remain closed for the remainder of the school year, with students completing their coursework via distance learning.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has closed school buildings in the District through April 24 with classes continuing during that through distance learning.

The leaders of all three jurisdictions have banned large gatherings and ordered nonessential businesses — including theaters, gyms, hair salons and some retailers — to close.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

