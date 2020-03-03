3 Inova respiratory illness clinics open in Fairfax Co. amid coronavirus surge

Fairfax County, Virginia, announced the opening of three Inova Urgent Care respiratory illness clinic locations Wednesday to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The clinic locations are at Dulles South, North Arlington and Tysons. Medical staff at those locations will evaluate all patients with respiratory illness symptoms.

Potential patients need to get in touch with their regular doctor for an evaluation first before visiting these clinics. Those without a primary care physician or who need help with recommendations can call 1-855-IMG-DOCS.

At the clinics, samples will also be collected vehicle-side, with prospective patients remaining in their car.

The addresses for the clinics are:

Inova Urgent Care – Dulles South

24801 Pinebrook Rd. #110

Chantilly, VA 20152

703-722-2500

4600 Lee Hwy.

Arlington, VA 22207

571-492-3080

8357 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

571-665-6440

The North Arlington and Tysons locations will operate solely as respiratory illness clinics. Other urgent care centers, including Dulles South, will be open to all patients.

“Upon arrival at the Inova Respiratory Illness Clinic, a clinician will greet the patient at their vehicle to escort the patient into the respiratory clinic for evaluation or to collect samples for a physician-ordered test,” Fairfax County wrote in a release.

“For patients who undergo COVID-19 testing, a UCC nurse will contact those whose results are negative. For patients with positive results, a UCC nurse will coordinate with the patient’s regular physician for notification and further instructions. Patients who are tested can expect results in roughly 4 to 7 days.”

The clinics will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

