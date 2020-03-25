Multiple Metrobus routes in Northern Virginia stop running

A number of Northern Virginia bus routes suddenly stopped running Wednesday morning in Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County.

Metro canceled more service on Wednesday — this time, with no warning to riders.

A number of Northern Virginia bus routes suddenly stopped running Wednesday morning in Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County. They include Routes 10A, 10N, 22A, 22C and 22F to the Pentagon, the 5A to Dulles International Airport, and some routes serving Fair Oaks, Dunn Loring, Annandale and Seven Corners.

All of those routes are supposed to be running as part of Metro’s Sunday supplemental bus schedule.

Metro did not say why the service suddenly is not operating.

Metro has already shut two rail stations, and will close 17 more on Thursday. The moves are meant to limit Metro’s staffing and cleaning requirements amid the coronavirus outbreak.

