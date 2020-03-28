Coronavirus: DC area cases top 2,000; Northam secures federal funding for Va. National Guard

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 2,000 on Saturday, as Maryland reported its latest numbers. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam received assurance from the Dept. of Defense that his request to fund the National Guard would be authorized.

The latest

Maryland had 992 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of 218 since Friday’s report and a record for most cases recorded there in a single day. Over 11,000 Marylanders have tested negative since the outbreak began, revealed in testing data released for the first time. Virginia added 135 new cases, putting its total at 739. D.C.’s numbers, reported Friday night, still stand at 304.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the Department of Defense authorized his request to financially back the state’s National Guard. The authorization memo “enables your timely use of the National Guard to save lives and protect public health and safety.”

Two workers in the Prince George’s County, Maryland public school system were among the county’s 196 residents confirmed infected as of Saturday. Staff and residents at three Montgomery County nursing homes have also tested positive, as have four members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that a member of her office of legal counsel died of the new coronavirus. The District also said a second person in D.C. Department of Corrections custody is infected.

Five Marylanders have died of the disease. The latest death was an Anne Arundel County man who was in his 80s.

The D.C. Board of Elections is encouraging residents to request mail ballots for the June 2 primary and the June 16 special election in Ward 2, calling it the safest choice in light of the social distancing measures provoked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland’s governor told WTOP that the COVID-19 crisis is still “ratcheting up,” and that the steps being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus are “disrupting people’s lives,” but he is confident they’re “going to save lives as well.”

Trump signs stimulus

Late Friday, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

Washington moved urgently to stem an economic free fall caused by widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus that have shuttered schools, closed businesses and brought American life in many places to a virtual standstill.

Region’s cases pass 2,000

With Maryland’s announcement of 228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia rose to 2,035.

See WTOP’s tracker of the number of cases, updated as information is released each day.

Maryland State Park beaches now closed

While most Maryland State Parks continue to be open during the coronavirus outbreak, the Department of Natural Resources tweeted an alert Saturday morning saying that state beaches will be closed per the Gov. Larry Hogan’s order to reduce social interaction.

Earlier in March, the department said all parks, aside from the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Church Creek, Maryland would remain open.

