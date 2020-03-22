Coronavirus: Cases surge in DC area with more testing; transit changes enforce social distancing

The D.C. area has recorded seven deaths and over 450 positive cases of the coronavirus. Here's the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

The latest

The D.C. area has recorded seven deaths and nearly 500 cases across the District, Virginia and Maryland as of March 22.

Cherry Blossom revelers spur road closures to enforce social distancing.

Metrobus cut nearly 95% of routes for weekend services.

Public health emergency declared at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

DC

Traffic control measures around Tidal Basin continue to prevent cherry blossom visitation

To halt the spread of the coronavirus, traffic control measures will continue around the Tidal Basin in order to discourage mass visitation of the area’s cherry blossoms.

From 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, the following roads will be closed:

The Memorial Bridge

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)

Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive (between Virginia Avenue and Independence SW)

Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street SW

23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

17th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

15th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Maine Avenue between Independence and 12th Street SW

All exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park

In addition, Parking Lots A, B, and C on Ohio Drive South and East Potomac Park between the East Potomac Golf Course and Hains Port are closed. Additional closures will continue should excessive visitation continues.

The National Park Service strongly urges people against visiting the Tidal Basin in order to help flatten the curve and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lately, social distancing has not been possible due to high-visitor volume.

Metrobus halts service on all but 20 routes for the weekend

Metro announced Saturday afternoon it would shut down bus service for the weekend on all but 20 lines.

Here’s updated list of #WMATA buses running from 5pm Sat thru all day Sun on only 20 high use corridors, all buses every 30 minutes

Makes at least a bit more sense

54

S4

70

90

C4

X2

16C

28A

29K/N

30N/S

83

A6/A8

B2

D12

F4

H4

J2

K6

P12

REX

V4

W4

Y2

Z8

(Realtime bus data won’t work) — Max Smith (@amaxsmith) March 21, 2020

The bus system, which normally operates 325 routes and completes 400,000 trips per day, began the shutdown at 5 p.m. Saturday, making the announcement just hours before closings would take effect.

The changes amounts to cutting the number of routes run by the sixth-busiest bus agency in the country by almost 95%, but WMATA said it hopes to run more services during the week.

It means dozens of routes that normally run on a Sunday, including many that touch grocery stores & medical facilities, are not running this weekend. #wmata is likely to try to get some of those routes running during the week even if also on heavily reduced schedules — Max Smith (@amaxsmith) March 21, 2020

The shutdown seriously expands closures announced by Metro on Friday.

Metrobus drivers are also permitted to bypass stops in order to maintain safe social distancing aboard the bus.

In a statement released Friday, WMATA General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said that despite Metrobus workers dealing with the same pressures as everyone else is due to the coronavirus, “Our workforce is showing up out of a sense of duty to the community and a responsibility to the nation.”

“Space on Metro is a resource that needs to be reserved for essential travel, including the first responders, doctors and nurses working to keep us all safe,” Wiedefeld continued. “They are responding to the call out of concern for you, please stay home out of concern for them.”

The statement added that Metro’s Operations division has reported availability challenges due to operators choosing to decline overtime opportunities to focus on family obligations, absences associated with high-risk groups and scheduling restrictions necessary to support workforce redundancy strategies.

The transit system has suffered an 85% drop in rail ridership year-over-year, prompting the significant changes to its bus and rail schedules.

Maryland

National emergency declared at 2 area military bases

The U.S. Army’s commanding general for the National Capital Region announced Saturday night that they had declared a public health emergency at Fort Meade, Maryland, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

According to a news release, the public health emergency allows authorities to better protect personnel and families by testing service members and limiting access to military installations.

The declaration will expire after 30 days unless it is renewed.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our soldiers, families and civilians is one of my greatest responsibilities,” said Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general of the National Capital Region said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with individual installations to make certain each post has capabilities to protect our people and mitigate the spread of the virus,” Jones said.

