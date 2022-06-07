DC-area gas prices climb overnight, higher jump than nationally

The national average cost of regular gas jumped 5 cents overnight, but the D.C. region saw even more dramatic price hikes Tuesday, according to AAA.
In Maryland, the average cost per gallon leapt 10 cents overnight to $4.94.
The average cost of gas per gallon in Virginia is $4.72, up 9 cents from Monday.
And in D.C. gas will cost you 7 cents more per gallon with the highest average in the region — $5.13.
Only Virginia comes in with a lower cost than the national average, which sits at a record-breaking $4.91. That’s around 60 cents more than a month ago, and $1.86 more than a year ago.
Here’s a chart comparing average gas prices over time, based off of AAA data.
|Tuesday
|Monday
|A week ago
|A month ago
|A year ago
|D.C.
|$5.13
|$5.06
|$4.82
|$4.62
|$3.20
|Maryland
|$4.94
|$4.84
|$4.59
|$4.38
|$3.01
|Virginia
|$4.72
|$4.63
|$4.46
|$4.18
|$2.92
|National
|$4.91
|$4.86
|$4.62
|$4.30
|$3.05
Costs continue to go up amid a tight global supply. According to AAA, the cost of a barrel of oil is nearly $120, about double from August.
Prices also went up after the holiday weekend brought increased demand for gas. The national average surged nearly 30 cents in the past week.