DC-area gas prices climb overnight, higher jump than nationally

The national average cost of regular gas jumped 5 cents overnight, but the D.C. region saw even more dramatic price hikes Tuesday, according to AAA.

In Maryland, the average cost per gallon leapt 10 cents overnight to $4.94.

The average cost of gas per gallon in Virginia is $4.72, up 9 cents from Monday.

And in D.C. gas will cost you 7 cents more per gallon with the highest average in the region — $5.13.

Only Virginia comes in with a lower cost than the national average, which sits at a record-breaking $4.91. That’s around 60 cents more than a month ago, and $1.86 more than a year ago.

Here’s a chart comparing average gas prices over time, based off of AAA data.

Tuesday Monday A week ago A month ago A year ago D.C. $5.13 $5.06 $4.82 $4.62 $3.20 Maryland $4.94 $4.84 $4.59 $4.38 $3.01 Virginia $4.72 $4.63 $4.46 $4.18 $2.92 National $4.91 $4.86 $4.62 $4.30 $3.05

Costs continue to go up amid a tight global supply. According to AAA, the cost of a barrel of oil is nearly $120, about double from August.

Prices also went up after the holiday weekend brought increased demand for gas. The national average surged nearly 30 cents in the past week.