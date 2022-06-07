RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
DC-area gas prices climb overnight, higher jump than nationally

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 7, 2022, 9:31 AM

The national average cost of regular gas jumped 5 cents overnight, but the D.C. region saw even more dramatic price hikes Tuesday, according to AAA.

In Maryland, the average cost per gallon leapt 10 cents overnight to $4.94.

The average cost of gas per gallon in Virginia is $4.72, up 9 cents from Monday.

And in D.C. gas will cost you 7 cents more per gallon with the highest average in the region — $5.13.

Only Virginia comes in with a lower cost than the national average, which sits at a record-breaking $4.91. That’s around 60 cents more than a month ago, and $1.86 more than a year ago.

Here’s a chart comparing average gas prices over time, based off of AAA data.

Tuesday Monday A week ago A month ago A year ago
D.C. $5.13 $5.06 $4.82 $4.62 $3.20
Maryland $4.94 $4.84 $4.59 $4.38 $3.01
Virginia $4.72 $4.63 $4.46 $4.18 $2.92
National $4.91 $4.86 $4.62 $4.30 $3.05

Costs continue to go up amid a tight global supply. According to AAA, the cost of a barrel of oil is nearly $120, about double from August.

Prices also went up after the holiday weekend brought increased demand for gas. The national average surged nearly 30 cents in the past week.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

