HVAC parts shortages could leave homeowners sweating this summer

Homeowners can’t control the supply chain, but can take basic steps to prevent their air conditioners from failing prematurely.

Summer is heating up, but not everything is cool in the air conditioning industry.

Most industries faced supply chain shortages during COVID, but as the pandemic eased, HVAC manufacturers were also required to change the refrigerant they used, part of a U.S. and global phaseout of hydrofluorocarbons.

As a result, “all the factories stopped making repair parts because they had to push out replacement equipment for new refrigerant,” said Patrick Garner, operations manager for Cardinal Plumbing Heating and Air in Northern Virginia.

Garner said that is causing shortages of replacement parts for air conditioning systems.

“What used to take you and I overnight ordering off of Amazon or getting from a supply house, on average, now three to four weeks is what we’re seeing constantly,” he said.

In fact, he said, “some people are literally just buying a new system and just biting the bullet because they don’t want to wait a month and a half during the summer.”

Homeowners can’t control the parts supply line, but he said they can take basic steps to prevent their air conditioners from failing prematurely.

Preventive maintenance, knowing the signs of a struggling system and getting help before a failure can help keep you cool this summer.

“Clean out your filter, replace your filter,” Garner said. “I can’t tell you how often I have found a system that was older — but not dying — have its life shortened by a good amount.”

Additionally, he said the coils outside the home should be cleaned, but he warned homeowners to rinse it gently with a garden hose, not a power washer.

“You don’t need to get fancy with it,” Garner said. “Here’s the one thing I would warn any entry- to mid-level DIYer about: The coils outside, or the system outside, all have very thin aluminum fins, and when those things get bent, it won’t allow the system to work properly.”

Homeowners should also listen for unusual sounds coming from their HVAC system.

“If you hear any loud noises, like banging noises, rumbling noises, anything that sounds squeaky these are just like in your car, usually means a component is failing. The sooner you address it, the better. Inducer motors, blower wheels, these are things that you should never really hear, and if you start hearing a loud clunk all of a sudden, like an old car, it’s time to get checked out,” Garner said.

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