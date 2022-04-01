1 arrested in Waldorf shooting that injuries infant in the hand

One man has been arrested and a search continues for a second person in the case of an infant who was shot in the hand while being held by his mother in Charles County, Maryland.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 14, two people broke into an apartment on Gallery Place in Waldorf looking for someone who wasn’t there.

Instead, they came across a woman holding her 8-month-old son.

The sheriff’s office says one of the two home invaders — 27-year-old Delvonte Elmore of D.C. — pointed a gun at the woman’s head.

There was a struggle, and the gun went off, hitting the little boy in the hand.

He was flown to a hospital for treatment, and has since been released.

Elmore was arrested on Monday. He faces multiple charges, including first- and second-degree assault, home invasion and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate his partner.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with more information about what happened to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518.

You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling 866-411-TIPS, or submitting your tip online or by using the P3Intel mobile app.