Baby hospitalized after being shot at Maryland apartment

An infant is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the hand at an apartment in Waldorf, Maryland.

An infant is recovering at a hospital after being shot in the hand at an apartment in Waldorf, Maryland.

The shooting happened when a man approached the front door of an apartment looking for someone at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said a mother holding her 8-month-old infant son answered a knock at the door of their apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place.

That’s when the man fired a gun, wounding the infant in the hand. No one else was injured.

The infant is “stable” and in a non-life-threatening condition, according to Richardson.

She said the suspect may have known someone at the apartment and an earlier argument likely led to the shooting. Officers continue speaking to witnesses and Richardson said anyone with information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

If callers want to remain anonymous, they can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.