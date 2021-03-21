CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Some Charles Co. public school students to return to in-person learning

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 21, 2021, 7:09 PM

Some students in Charles County, Maryland, will be returning to in-person instruction on Monday.

March 22 marks the first day of Phase 2 return to school buildings.

The schools returned after winter break to continue Phase 1 virtual learning. Teachers returned to Charles County classrooms on Feb. 22.

Those returning in Phase 2 include special education students, English-language learners, career and technical education students and children of staff members. The start of Phase 2 also includes those who do not have internet access at home and those who are homeless or living in foster care.

This group of students will attend in-person classes four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will remain an asynchronous day for the rest of the school year.

The next phase starts on April 19, which adds students in pre-K through 12th grade whose parents or guardians signed them up for in-person learning. This will be a rotating schedule where students will go in for two days of instruction each week.

Phase 2 students will continue face-to-face instruction four days per week.

Starting on April 19, students with last names starting with letters A – K will attend school in-person Monday and Tuesday. This group of students will participate in virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.

Students with last names starting with the letters L – Z will attend school in-person Thursday and Friday. This group of students will participate in virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday.

Students and staff must wear masks at school except while eating meals.

The school Food and Nutrition Services staff will serve lunch and breakfast each day. The meals are free for all children. Students can still bring a bagged lunch from home.

Parents need to complete a health screening each morning. Any student who shows two or more COVID-19 symptoms will be sent to the school nurse for evaluation and parents may be offered a COVID-19 test for their child that would be completed in the school parking lot.

Parents will have 60 minutes to pick up a sick child from school and a nurse or a staff member will release a sick child to a parent or guardian outside of the school building.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

