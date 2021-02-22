CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Charles County welcoming all students back to in-person learning

Kyle Cooper

February 22, 2021, 10:34 PM

Students will be making a return to in-person learning in Charles County, Maryland, this spring.

The school board has approved Superintendent Kimberly Hill’s recommendation to allow any students in K-12 to return to in-person classes two days a week beginning April 19.

Hill said when kids come back, schools will be vigilant.

“We are going to do test for symptomatic individuals at school, so we have on hand the Abbott rapid test,” Hill said.

Some 8,000 students who have opted for in-person learning would attend classes in person Mondays and Tuesdays; the other half, Thursday and Fridays.

According to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on whether it’s safe for schools to reopen, Charles County is in the yellow category of moderate risk of transmission in schools.

Francisco Rodriguez, a county seventh-grade instructional assistant and parent of three area students, spoke out against the plan.

He told the board his children “will learn virtually until the end of this school year.” He outlined several concerns, suggesting the school system does not have enough contact tracing.

