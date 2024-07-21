Maryland town reels in a stop on Bass Pro Tour

Next year, 65 of the world’s best professional bass anglers will be headed to Marbury, Maryland.

Major League Fishing announced last week that stage six of the 2025 Bass Pro Tour season will take place in Charles County on The Potomac River at Smallwood State Park from June 26 through the 29.

Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism is hosting the four-day event, which will net a $150,000 prize for the winner.

“The Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism Department is looking forward to hosting the 2025 Bass Pro Tour at Smallwood State Park,” said Ashley Chenault, chief of tourism.

“Smallwood Park sits on the Potomac River, which is an incredible bass fishery known for its beauty and historical significance. We are excited to once again welcome anglers and their friends and family into our county to enjoy this local gem.”

Major League Fishing’s Executive Vice President and General Manager Kathy Fennel said the 2025 season will offer a variety of fishery types.

“The schedule includes some of the best bass lakes and rivers in the country, including the Potomac River, which will create consistent excitement for our fans,” Fennel said.

Stage one of The 2025 Bass Pro Tour kicks off on Jan. 30 at Lake Conroe in Conroe, Texas.

The full 2025 MLF Bass Pro Tour schedule:

Jan. 30- Feb. 2 | Stage One at Lake Conroe | Conroe, Texas

Feb. 13-16 | Stage Two at the Harris Chain of Lakes | Leesburg, Fla.

March 6-9 | Stage Three at Lake Murray | Columbia, S.C.

May 1-4 | Stage Four at Lake Chickamauga/Nickajack Lake | Chattanooga, Tenn.

June 5-8 | Stage Five at Kentucky Lake | Calvert City, Ky.

June 26-29 | Stage Six at the Potomac River | Marbury, Md.

Aug. 7-10 | Stage Seven at Saginaw Bay | Bay City, Mich.

