Play ball: Montgomery Co. Council loosens restrictions on youth sports

The Montgomery County Council has approved new COVID-19 rules in the Maryland county that loosens restrictions on youth sports.
The council approved the new rules in 9-0 vote Friday.
The new rules require organizers of sports events to submit COVID-19 safety plans for approval to the county health officer and to require players to wear face coverings.
The loosening of restrictions allows high school football to resume ahead of a planned three-game season.
The rules apply to organized sports leagues and Montgomery County Public Schools sports.
The updated rules for school sports comes one week after the county council — sitting as the board of health — approved new overall COVID-19 regulations that largely kept in place tighter restrictions on sports deemed “high-risk,” such as high school football and cheerleading.
That drew a protest from players and parents last weekend.
Under the newly-approved rules, all organized sports played indoors or outdoors can fully resume if they obtain a COVID protocol plan approved by the county’s health officer. The plan requires:
- All participants to wear face coverings per guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing if possible
- The use of a student attestation form or COVID-19 monitoring form for coaches and athletes for all activities
- A plan for contact tracing with an attendance tracking sheet
The rules take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Sports events have to continue to follow capacity limits on gatherings: 50 people at outdoor events and 25 people for indoor events. For tournaments, championships or other events in the county that are expected to exceed those capacity limits, organizers must obtain a separate “letter of approval” from the county before moving forward.
Sports that are not played in organized leagues still need to comply with the gathering limits.
