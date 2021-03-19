Play ball: Montgomery Co. Council loosens restrictions on youth sports

The Montgomery County Council has approved new COVID-19 rules in the Maryland county that loosens restrictions on youth sports.

The council approved the new rules in 9-0 vote Friday.

The new rules require organizers of sports events to submit COVID-19 safety plans for approval to the county health officer and to require players to wear face coverings.

The loosening of restrictions allows high school football to resume ahead of a planned three-game season.

The rules apply to organized sports leagues and Montgomery County Public Schools sports.

The updated rules for school sports comes one week after the county council — sitting as the board of health — approved new overall COVID-19 regulations that largely kept in place tighter restrictions on sports deemed “high-risk,” such as high school football and cheerleading.

That drew a protest from players and parents last weekend.

Under the newly-approved rules, all organized sports played indoors or outdoors can fully resume if they obtain a COVID protocol plan approved by the county’s health officer. The plan requires:

All participants to wear face coverings per guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing if possible

The use of a student attestation form or COVID-19 monitoring form for coaches and athletes for all activities

A plan for contact tracing with an attendance tracking sheet

The rules take effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Sports events have to continue to follow capacity limits on gatherings: 50 people at outdoor events and 25 people for indoor events. For tournaments, championships or other events in the county that are expected to exceed those capacity limits, organizers must obtain a separate “letter of approval” from the county before moving forward.

Sports that are not played in organized leagues still need to comply with the gathering limits.

