Hogan visits patrons during Annapolis’ Restaurant Week

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dropped by three restaurants in Annapolis on Saturday to celebrate the start of the state capitol’s Restaurant Week.
The governor chatted up patrons at McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar, Federal House and Middleton Tavern, which are some of the restaurants offering special menus and deals for Restaurant Week that runs until March 28.
In light of improving vaccine distribution and optimistic COVID-19 data in Maryland, Hogan lifted capacity limits on outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants and bars on March 12.
“Maryland’s restaurant industry has shown incredible resilience over the past year, and it’s great to see them safely reopening to more customers,” Hogan said. “As always — and especially this week — I encourage all Annapolitans to support their favorite local restaurants.”
