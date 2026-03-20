Timber Pizza rolls out extra large expansion plans in Virginia

Co-founder of Timber Pizza Chris Brady is looking to expand his wood-fired pizza restaurants across the Southeast.

The grand opening ceremony of the Timber Pizza Co. restaurant located in Annapolis, Maryland. (Courtesy Chris Brady) The grand opening ceremony of the Timber Pizza Co. restaurant located in Annapolis, Maryland. (Courtesy Chris Brady) Chris Brady is thinking big. Really big.

Inspired by legendary celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, the co-founder of Timber Pizza is looking to expand his wood-fired pizza restaurants across the Southeast.

Brady started selling pizza back in 2014 out of his 1967 Chevy truck, serving residents in the District of Columbia.

Now, he’s looking to open locations in Alexandria and Richmond in the coming months, adding to the chain’s nine restaurants and five mobile trucks.

In the last year, Brady opened locations in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

“The Triangle is a special place for me,” he said. “My mom is a Chapel Hill grad.”

He also likes South Carolina: “Charleston is one of the prettiest and best food cities that we have in the United States, and resembles a lot of Annapolis, my hometown.”

Those cities, Brady said, are “natural fits” for the Timber Pizza brand as he looks to franchise.

“We’re really happy about very carefully selecting the right people in the right places as we expand now,” he said. “In the next two years, we’re very focused on great people and great places, but with those being very calculated in the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.”

Ideally, Brady said he wants to be within a three-hour drive or flight of his new locations over the next two years.

“Over the next five (years), we’ll certainly be looking to head a little bit west and the further south into Florida. But right now, Virginia, the Carolinas and other amazing markets here in the DMV are all within our crosshairs,” he said.

At a time when other players like Papa John’s are talking about closing locations, Brady remains focused on his brand of pizza.

“We see ourselves in a different light,” he said. “I think our guests do as well. So for us, remaining committed to the communities that we expand in, committed to utilizing very high-quality ingredients and serving a premium product sets us apart and puts us in a very resilient category of the pizza space going forward.”

And just how many locations does Brady see opening the rest of this decade?

“Certainly 50 to 60 locations over the next five years is right in that sweet spot of where we’re hoping to go,” he said.

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