Frontier adds BWI Marshall nonstops to Chicago, with $49 introductory fare

Frontier Airlines, now the fastest-growing airline at BWI Marshall Airport, is adding nonstop flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport starting July 7, with introductory one-way fares as low as $49.

The BWI Marshall to O’Hare flight will operate three times a week. Restrictions on the $49 fares include purchase by May 12 for travel between July 7 and Aug. 25.

Frontier’s Chicago nonstops join one of the more popular nonstop routes from the D.C. area.

United, American and Southwest all fly nonstop from BWI Marshall to O’Hare. Southwest also flies nonstop to Chicago’s Midway airport. United flies nonstop to O’Hare from Dulles. United and American fly nonstop from Reagan National to O’Hare and Southwest has nonstops from DCA to Midway.

Denver-based Frontier began flights from BWI Marshall in 2019. Chicago will be its 11th nonstop destination from the airport. In addition to domestic routes, Frontier also flies from BWI Marshall to Cancun, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Frontier returned to Dulles airport last fall after discontinuing operations there in early 2022. Its nonstops from Dulles include Las Vegas, Tampa, Orlando and Atlanta. It also operates daily flights from Reagan National to Denver.

