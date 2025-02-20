Frontier adds Miami, Dallas, San Juan flights at Dulles

Frontier Airlines, which only recently returned to Dulles Airport, continues to add more flights, including new nonstops to Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami and San Juan.

The discount airline launches daily flights from Dulles to Dallas and Miami on May 22, with introductory fares as low as $29 each way. It also starts nonstop service to San Juan with flights three times a week on May 22. It lists introductory fares on the San Juan route as low as $59 each way.

American Airlines and United Airlines both fly nonstop from Dulles to Dallas. United flies nonstop from Dulles to both Miami and San Juan.

The new flights are in addition to Frontier’s new nonstops from Dulles to Las Vegas, which start May 1. Frontier returned to Dulles in November, with flights to Atlanta and Orlando, and now also flies to Tampa.

Frontier also operates flights from Reagan National and BWI Marshall airports.

At Dulles, eight new airlines have added nonstop flights in the last year. The airport now has more than 40 airlines serving about 140 destinations.

