‘Is that with the star?’ Passengers at Dulles come prepared to fly with REAL ID

After years of implementation and delays, air travelers are expected to have REAL ID to board an airplane — the sampling of passengers WTOP spoke with at Dulles International Airport were ready Wednesday morning.

“I got mine as soon as I found out about” the requirement, said one passenger, as he and his wife walked from the ticket counter to the initial screening area for their gate. “I had to get a new ID anyhow, because I wore glasses for years, and now I don’t.”

Another traveler and his wife said they typically take care of business as early as possible. “It was a requirement a long time ago — we got it then.”

Asked if he had his REAL ID, a young man with a travel pillow around his neck wasn’t terribly concerned: “Is that with the star? I think I already had it.”

He empathized with people who went to the motor vehicle administration, during the recent rush to be compliant. ”I guess if they needed it, and had to go at the last minute, it was probably inconvenient.”

“I’m on the road a lot, so I’ve had it for a while,” said a business traveler. “I’m probably in the airport two or three times a week.”

“I think it’s great that we’re updating the standards, and we’ve got something that makes it easier for us to make sure the airport’s secure and everybody is who they say they are,” he said.

Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements.

Those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step,” Noem said.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

