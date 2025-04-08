With honey bars and stir-fries, honeygrow continues expansion with 2 new Md. locations

Philadelphia-based fast casual restaurant honeygrow has opened its seventh location in the D.C. area, in Bowie, Maryland.

Philadelphia-based fast casual restaurant honeygrow, whose restaurants have honey bars and a mix-and-match stir-fry menu, has opened its seventh location in the D.C. area, in Bowie, Maryland, with another opening in Glen Burnie this summer.

The 13-year-old company now has 17 locations in Maryland and Northern Virginia, and more than 40 companywide, with others in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

Honeygrow locations are all company-owned, not franchised.

The Bowie location is at the Bowie Marketplace, at 15475 Annapolis Road. The Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center also has a Chick-fil-A and a Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The stir-fry menu lets customers choose proteins, sauces, dressings, noodles and toppings. Honey bars have fresh fruit, yogurt, nuts, cream and sweet toppings, and several kinds of honey, including buckwheat, wildflowers and clover.

The company also sells its bottled sauces and packaged noodles retail.

“Honeygrow” is a play on “honest eating and growing local.” Its locations source ingredients as locally as possible.

