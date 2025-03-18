Michelin dumplings restaurant heads to National Harbor

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, a dumplings and soup restaurant, is among new leases signed at National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Xiao Long Bao is Mandarin for “little steamer basket buns.” The restaurant will open in early 2026 at 180 American Way, signing a lease for 6,300-square feet in space formerly occupied by Potomac Gourmet Market, which closed a year ago.

The original Nan Xiang opened its first location in Flushing, New York, in 2006, serving southern Chinese cuisine. Its dumplings include crab and pork, shrimp, chicken and truffle. The menu also includes stir fries, soups and noodle bowls.

A finalized menu for the National Harbor location is not yet available.

Its current locations are in Manhattan’s East Village and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The Flushing location closed in 2019. The Flushing restaurant was listed as recommended in the Michelin Guide from 2012 until it closed.

Nan Xiang joins about 60 other dining choices at National Harbor and nearby MGM

Other new leases at National Harbor include illy Cafe and Wigenton Candle Company, both opening in August.

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken recently opened its National Harbor location, and Jewelry Experience opened earlier this month. Cookie and cake shop Crumbl will open in April, and karaoke bar Live K opens this summer.

