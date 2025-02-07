Captain D’s brings grilled and fried fish to Maryland

Captain D's, a chain of fast-casual seafood restaurants, will open its first Maryland locations in the coming months — all in Prince George's County.

All five Maryland franchises will be in Prince George’s County, though exact locations weren’t announced.

Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, including some in Virginia, though the closest Virginia location to the D.C. area is in Fredericksburg. The five Maryland franchise locations will open over the next seven years, a Captain D’s corporate statement said.

The Maryland franchise operators, Shahid Raza and Ahmed Fawad, already operate other franchise restaurants in Virginia and New York.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Captain D’s was founded in 1969. Its menu includes both fried and grilled fish, including shrimp, Tilapia, salmon, flounder and oysters.

The Maryland franchise agreements were announced along with three others in San Antonio, Texas.

“This expansion into new territories shows our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth up the eastern seaboard and west of the Mississippi,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s.

Captain D’s also recently announced its first restaurants in Europe, with a 20-store franchise in the U.K.

