British Airways boosts Dulles to London route to 21 flights per week

British Airways will operate a record number of flights to North America next summer, including seven additional weekly flights from Dulles Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport.

British Airways currently operates 14 weekly flights from Dulles to London.

Several airlines operate nonstop routes from Dulles to London, including United Airlines, American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines.

The additional flights at Dulles next summer are part of a broader expansion for British Airways, which will operate more than 400 direct flights per week during peak weeks between London, Canada and Mexico, including 26 U.S. cities.

British Airways will also add seven additional weekly flights from Miami to London, six additional flights from Austin, three additional flights from Las Vegas and one additional flight per week from Pittsburgh, making Pittsburgh a daily service for British Airways for the first time.

It will also add up to seven additional flights per week from Vancouver.

“The U.S. remains a priority market for us, and we know these network changes will be welcomed by both our business and leisure customers, providing more options than ever before to travel between the U.K. and U.S.,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways chief planning and strategy officer.

In the past 10 years, British Airways has added six new cities to its U.S. network, most recently Cincinnati.