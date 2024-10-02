Frontier Airlines is lining up its new Dulles flights

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines announced it's launching 22 new routes in December, including nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

Starting Dec. 17, Frontier will fly daily from Dulles to Tampa, Florida, with an introductory fare on its website of as little as $59 each way.

Frontier returns to Dulles after discontinuing its operations at the airport in the first quarter of 2022. While nonstop flights to Tampa won’t begin until Dec. 17, the airline’s first flights out of Dulles will begin in November, with nonstop flights to both Atlanta and Orlando.

Dulles had 25.1 million passengers in 2023, topping pre-pandemic travel for the first time. Eight new airlines have added nonstop services at Dulles in the last year. The airport has more than 40 airlines serving about 140 destinations.

Frontier operates daily flights from Reagan National Airport to Denver International Airport. Frontier is the fastest-growing airline at BWI Marshall Airport, with nonstop flights to several destinations, including Cancun, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

