New York Times’ best restaurants list includes 3 from DC area

Three D.C.-area restaurants, which all opened last year, are on the New York Times' list of the 50 best restaurants for 2024.

Three D.C.-area restaurants, which all opened last year, are on the New York Times’ list of the 50 best restaurants for 2024.

Joon, the Persian restaurant that opened in a former Chef Geoff’s space in Vienna, Virginia, last summer, was chosen by New York Times reporters and editors for its classic menu designed for sharing and its restaurant design they call “a portal to another world.”

Veteran chef Najmieh Batmanglij opened Joon in a partnership with Christopher Morgan, former chef at Middle Eastern restaurant Mayden in D.C.

Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit, from chef Kevin Tien, was chosen for its “playfully created” food. Tien opened the second iteration of Moon Rabbit in D.C.’s Penn Quarter last summer following the closure of the original location at the Intercontinental Hotel at The Wharf.

Mexican restaurant Pascual on Capitol Hill, opened by Isabel Coss and Matt Conroy last summer, was chosen for its homey and elegant feel “exuding the stylish energy of Mexico City.”

Both Moon Rabbit and Pascual have been added to the upcoming 2024 Michelin Guide D.C.

Also making the 2024 New York Times list is Sumac in Sperryville, Virginia — a food trailer next to the Pen Druid Brewery — and Syrian restaurant Ammoora in Baltimore.

For the list, the New York Times said reporters and editors spent the past 12 months traveling to restaurants in nearly every state. This year, the restaurants were chosen for both food and restaurant spaces. Of the list of 50, 32 are restaurants that have opened within the last year. The full list is online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.