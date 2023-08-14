Moon Rabbit is back, but this time it’s multicourse meals at home

D.C. chef Kevin Tien is bringing back his popular Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit, or at least its menu, in the form of a subscription supper club that will deliver fully-prepared meals to fans at home.

With the Moon Rabbit Supper Club, chef Kevin Tien and his team curate multicourse meals for two to six people(Courtesy Kevin Tien)

Moon Rabbit opened to accolades in late-2020 as the flagship restaurant at the InterContinental Hotel in Southwest D.C.’s The Wharf before it abruptly closed in May.

For his culinary creations, Tien was named Chef of the Year at this year’s Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMY Awards. Moon Rabbit also made Food and Wine’s 10 Bests Restaurants in the U.S. list this year, as well.

With the Moon Rabbit Supper Club, Tien and his team curate multicourse meals for two to six people, costing from $120 to $360. The Moon Rabbit meals can also be delivered with wine in D.C. or Virginia.

There is one meal for members each month, and membership is limited. In addition to delivery with a charge, the meals can also be picked up.

Tien will open two new food concepts this year. Doki Doki Sushi, a sushi counter will open soon at The Heights, a new food hall in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The other concept, Doki Doki BBQ, will be unveiled at the new Bryant Street Food Hall in Northeast D.C.

Tien first gained foodie attention at the former Himitsu in Petworth, which Bon Appetit named one of 2017’s best new restaurants. Among current concepts is Hot Lola‘s hot chicken sandwich restaurant in Arlington. He also cofounded the nonprofit Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

