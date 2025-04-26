DC encouraged to share prosthetic pride on ‘Show Your Mettle Day’

This weekend, D.C. area residents that are amputees are encouraged to post photos of their prosthetic devices on social media for "Show Your Mettle Day."

This weekend, D.C. area residents that are amputees are encouraged to post photos of their prosthetic devices on social media for “Show Your Mettle Day.”

“Show Your Mettle Day” is an annual event that takes place on the last Saturday of April, coinciding with Limb Loss Limb Difference Awareness Month.

The purpose of the day is to empower individuals with limb loss to proudly display their prosthetic devices, assistive technologies and wheelchairs, showcasing their resilience and ability to cope with challenges.

“Mettle is a play on metal,” said Shree Thaker with the D.C.-based group Amputee Coalition. “These people are people, and can do really anything that they set their mind to, especially with the support and the devices that they need.”

Thaker explained the term was coined because prosthetic and orthotic devices are often made from metals or metal alloys.

“People share their pictures and videos of the devices that they use to walk, run, bike — any activity, you name it — there’s a device that helps individuals,” she said.

The objective is to normalize those who use mobility devices, making people realize everyone has different abilities, and increase awareness of the challenges those who’ve lost a limb deal with.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.