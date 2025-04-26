New parking at New Carrollton’s Metro station

Commuters eager to find more parking at the New Carrollton Metro station in Prince George's County, Maryland, may find themselves closer to a coveted open parking space soon. This Sunday, a new parking garage will be opening.

On April 27, the P1 Garage at New Carrollton will open and the existing bus loop will move to the first level. The bus loop currently runs outside of the P1 Garage.

Commuters may want to map out the changes coming their way between now and summer.

Parking capacity will be increasing by 550 spaces during the first phase of the development at the P1 and P2 parking garages. Once both garages are fully open this summer, a total of 3,593 spaces will be available.

At the P2 Garage, entries and exits will be closed temporarily while upgrades are carried out. The work is expected to take two months, but the top two levels of the P2 Garage will remain open — drivers can access that area via the vehicle bridge on Level 7 of the P1 Garage.

Those dropping off a commuter at the surface Kiss and Ride lot will find that quick drop-off area moving to the first level of the P2 Garage.

On Monday, April 28, construction of a new plaza at the station and garage gets underway. Some of the reconfigurations there should take about two months.

Metro said delays and congestion should be expected while the changes are being made.

