1 fatally shot, 1 wounded in Centreville parking lot during suspected drug deal, police say

A man is dead and another is critically wounded after police said they were shot during a "possible" drug deal in Centreville, Virginia, on Wednesday morning.

A man is dead and another is critically wounded after gunfire broke out during a suspected drug deal in Centreville, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center located in the 14600 block of Route 29, according to Fairfax County police.

“Preliminarily, detectives have discovered that this could possibly be an illegal narcotics transaction,” Capt. Kent Bailey said at a news conference.

Earlier Wednesday, police said a suspect in the shooting had fled the scene on foot. However, during the news conference later, Bailey said, “All individuals involved in this shooting are accounted for and there is no threat to our community.”

Two guns were recovered at the scene that are believed to belong to the men who were involved.

When police arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.

Another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both men were shot in the upper body. No one else was injured, according to police.

Officers remain on the scene to investigate the shooting and potential drug deal.

Police haven’t publicly identified the men.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct the map showing the shooting’s location.

