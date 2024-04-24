Some of DC’s oldest restaurants win Milestone Awards

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has named its 2024 Milestone Award winners, honoring D.C. restaurants that have reached at least 25 years of continuous operations.

People at the Dubliner in D.C. as the Irish pub celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 on St. Patrick's Day weekend. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) People at the Dubliner in D.C. as the Irish pub celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 on St. Patrick's Day weekend. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington has named its 2024 Milestone Award winners, honoring D.C. restaurants that have reached at least 25 years of continuous operations.

This year’s winners, and their tenure serving D.C.-area diners:

The Dubliner, 50 years

Equinox on 19th, 25 years

KAZ Sushi Bistro, 25 years

Marcels, 25 years

The Dubliner celebrated its 50th anniversary last March over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Milestone Awards list also includes two Bethesda restaurants:

Black’s Bar & Kitchen, 25 years

Passage to India, 25 years

None of this year’s Milestone Award honorees can match the staying power — yet — of some of last year’s winners, including 75 years in business for Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse and Old Europe, and 70 years for the National Democratic Club.

The Restaurant Association has also named one of its own alumni for its annual Duke Zeibert Capital Achievement Award: Kathy Hollinger.

Hollinger has been the CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership since 2022. Before joining the Greater Washington Partnership, she served as CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington for more than a decade.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at The RAMMYS Honors on June 18 at the Watergate Hotel.

The 42nd annual RAMMY Awards Gala, naming this year’s winners for best chefs, best restaurants and a total of 20 categories, will be held July 21 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Finalists for the 2024 RAMMY Awards were announced earlier this month.

