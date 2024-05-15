2024 Maryland Primary: Local primary election results

This page houses the unofficial results of some local primary races in Maryland. It. will be updated after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the unofficial results of some local primary races in Maryland.

Leading candidates are in bold. Mail-in ballots postmarked by May 14 have to be received by 10 a.m. on May 24 so these results are incomplete.

Some uncontested races are not included below.

See live results for the U.S. House and Senate primaries here.

The following results are not final.

Montgomery County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1) — 255 of 257 precincts reporting

Lynne Harris — 31.07%

Sharif Hidayat — 9.81%

Melissa Kim — 15.45%

Jonathan Long — 6.75%

Fitzgerald Mofor — 5.87%

Rita Montoya — 31.05%

Board of Education — District 2 (Vote for 1) — 255 of 257 precincts reporting

Brenda M. Diaz — 22.28%

Ricky Fai Mui — 7.87%

Rebecca Keller Smondrowski — 16.87%

Aby Thioye — 6.87%

Natalie Zimmerman — 46.11%

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1) — 255 of 257 precincts reporting

Shebra Evans — 26.94%

Bethany S. Mandel — 25.76%

Laura M. Stewart — 47.30%

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 6 (Vote for 4) — 255 of 257 precincts reporting

Marybeth Ayres — 23.25%

Jennifer S. Fairfax — 23.43%

Louis M. Leibowitz — 21.28%

J. Bradford McCullough — 19.16%

Marylin Pierre — 12.87%

Prince George’s County

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1) — 30 of 30 precincts reporting

Tiffini L. Andorful — 46.12%

Donna S. Barriteau — 16.77%

Maria R. Gonzales-Jackson — 15.91%

David H. Murray — 21.21%

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1) — 48 of 48 precincts reporting

Robin Brown — 24.41%

Kim Carter — 23.83%

Iyamide House — 22.08%

Zipporah Miller — 29.68%

Board of Education — District 7 (Vote for 1) — 28 of 31 precincts reporting

Kenneth F. Harris, II — 39.59%

Henrietta Maria Holiday — 24.79%

Phelton C. Moss — 35.62%

Board of Education — District 8 (Vote for 1) — 31 of 31 precincts reporting

Madeline L. Frazier — 20.65%

Zakyia Goins-McCants — 31.53%

Angela R. Jones — 47.83%

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 7 (Vote for 4) — 322 of 327 precincts reporting

Darren Sebastian Johnson — 23.13%

Stenise LaNez Rolle — 19.03%

Michael Sheehan — 11.55%

Cheri Nicole Simpkins — 24.94%

Donnell Wilfred Turner — 21.35%

Anne Arundel County

Judge of the Circuit Court — Circuit 5 (Vote for up to 2) — 195 of 195 precincts reporting

Christina Bayne — 19.18%

Thomas F. Casey — 10.37%

Christine Marie Celeste — 33.86%

Ginina A. Jackson-Stevenson — 29.885

John Robinson — 6.71%

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1) — 25 of 25 precincts reporting

Gloria D. Dent — 32.98%

Ciera M. Harlee — 18.37%

Sarah F. Lacey — 26.04%

Hunter J. Voss — 22.61%

Board of Education — District 3 (Vote for 1) — 25 of 25 precincts reporting

Jamie Hurman-Cougnet — 11.60%

Julia Laws — 24.92%

Erica McFarland — 33.66%

Chuck Yocum — 29.82%

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1) — 24 of 24 precincts reporting

Sarah J. McDermott — 57.65%

Stephanie Mutchler — 24.58%

Juan Carlos Villao — 17.78%

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1) — 37 of 37 precincts reporting

Tareque O. Farruk — 11.35%

LaToya Nkongolo — 26.32%

Dana Schallheim — 62.33%

Charles County

Board of Education — At Large (Vote for 1) — 34 of 34 precincts reporting

Christopher O. J. Alberts — 14.86%

Andre R. Griggs Jr. — 7.8%

Michael “Mike” Lukas — 39.99%

Pascale D. Small — 8.21%

Letonya Smalls — 29.14%

Howard County

Board of Education — District 1 (Vote for 1) — 15 of 15 precincts reporting

Andre Gao — 31.01%

Pravin Ponnuri — 22.39%

Meg Ricks — 46.6%

Board of Education — District 4 (Vote for 1) — 11 of 11 precincts reporting

Hiruy Hadgu — 17.42%

Julie Kaplan — 48.22%

Jen Mallo — 34.36%

Board of Education — District 5 (Vote for 1) — 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Catherine Carter — 23.62%

Andrea Chamblee — 29.18%

Trent Kittleman — 47.19%

