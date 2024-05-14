Maryland’s 6th District: Neil Parrott scores GOP nomination; early lead for April McClain Delaney tips Democratic nod

Considered the most competitive piece of congressional real estate in Maryland, the two candidates will head to the general election for the seat currently held by Rep. David Trone.

In the closely watched primary contest in Maryland’s 6th District — considered the most competitive piece of congressional real estate in the state — former state Del. Neil Parrott secured a win over several Republican rivals for the GOP nomination and Democrat April McClain Delaney beat a crowded field of contenders for her party’s nod.

The Associated Press called the race for Delaney, a former U.S. Commerce Department official, shortly before 10:30 p.m. With more than a third of the vote counted, Delaney led the race with just under 40% of the vote.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support me today. From Montgomery to Garrett County we will continue this journey to keep the seat blue! #vote2024 pic.twitter.com/9hssRH6bch — April McClain Delaney (@April4Congress) May 15, 2024

The Associated Press called the GOP primary for Parrott earlier in the night around 10 p.m.

With more than a third of the vote counted, Parrott, a two-time previous nominee for the seat, had secured about 50% of the vote.

Parrott won over former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, a hard-line Republican, who trailed Parrott with about 28% of the vote.

The issue of illegal immigration, parental rights in education and inflation have all been themes on the campaign trail in the GOP contest.

In his last bid for the seat in 2022, Parrott lost to Rep. David Trone by more than nine points.

For now, the 6th District is still listed as a “likely” Democratic win by the Cook Political Report.

In the Democratic primary, Delaney’s closest rival, Maryland State Del. Joe Vogel, trailed with just under 26% of the vote.

Delany — the wife of former Rep. John Delaney, who held the seat for three terms — spent more than a half-million dollars on her race and received heavy-hitting endorsements from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Vogel, 27, was running to be one of the few members of Gen Z on Capitol Hill and emphasized progressive priorities on the campaign trail, such as gun control and climate change.

The sprawling 6th District includes part of the Democratic stronghold of Montgomery County, as well as all of Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties to the northwest.

The seat is currently held by Trone, who decided not to run for reelection to make what turned out to be an unsuccessful Senate bid.

Other candidates who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination were state Del. Lesley Lopez, of Montgomery County, Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez and Montgomery County Council member Laurie-Anne Sayles.

Across the state, there were other — even more crowded — congressional primaries.

In the 3rd District, which includes Howard County, parts of Anne Arundel County and a small part of Carroll County, there were a whopping 22 Democrats running for the nomination to succeed retiring Rep. John Sarbanes.

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth eventually defeated former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — 35% to 24%.

