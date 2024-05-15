Reston JW Marriott tops out (Old Ebbitt will be a neighbor)

Developer Comstock Holding Companies marked a milestone in the construction of the JW Marriott and Residences at Reston Station in Virginia last week.

The opening is still a year away but developer Comstock Holding Companies marked a milestone in the construction of the JW Marriott and Residences at Reston Station in Virginia last week: the ceremonial topping off of the building, or placement of the final beam of the structure’s construction.

More than 100 people attended the event, including elected leaders, county officials, community leaders, designers and tradespeople.

The hotel and condos, part of the $1.3 billion development of The Row at Reston Station, will be the first JW Marriott in Virginia. When complete, it will have 243 hotel rooms and 94 condominiums.

Reston Station, on Metro’s Silver Line at the Wiehle-Reston stop, includes a condo building, restaurants such as Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Founding Farmers, as well as retail and offices. Google is an anchor office tenant.

The Row at Reston Station is being developed next to the fully-developed Metro Plaza District. It will include a VIDA Fitness and Spa that opens later this month. Old Ebbitt Grill, D.C.’s oldest restaurant, has signed on for Ebbitt House, the first-ever outpost for the storied restaurant’s 178-year history. The Row will add two more office towers and another luxury residential building.

Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic, and by far the largest, most-developed transit hub so far along the Silver Line, with its buildings towering over the Dulles Toll Road. Comstock, the master developer, is headquartered there.

Several additional buildings are in near-term development.

The JW Marriott, scheduled for completion in the summer of 2025, will have its own on-site fine dining restaurants, 25,000-square-feet of meeting and events space, private lounges and kitchens, garage parking with 24/7 valet service, a private fitness center and a rooftop dog park.

