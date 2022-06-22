Fogo de Chao, It’Sugar, other new leases at National Harbor

Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao and Silver Diner are among new tenants coming to National Harbor.

Fairfax, Virginia-based owner and manager Peterson Cos. has signed leases with nine new retail and restaurant tenants since the start of 2022.

Fogo de Chao will open a 12,000-square-foot restaurant at 141 National Plaza, overlooking the water with an outdoor patio. It replaces McLoone’s Pier House, which closed in 2020. Silver Diner will open a 7,100-square foot restaurant at 108 Waterfront St. in 2023.

Fogo has other restaurants in D.C.’s Penn Quarter, Bethesda and Tysons, and is opening a restaurant in Reston Town Center later this year. Silver Diner has 18 area restaurants and opens its newest soon, near Nationals Park in Navy Yard.

National Harbor is also getting its candy back.

It’Sugar, a candy store chain with about 100 locations nationwide, will open a store at 150 National Plaza later this year, in space previously occupied by Peeps and Co. Peeps’ first-ever retail store opened in 2009, but closed permanently in 2020.

Other new tenants this year at National Harbor include big sports bar Tom’s Watch Bar, gourmet honey store Sticky Situations, Italian sandwich shop PrimoHoagies, all-natural burger chain BurgerFi and Bombay Street Food, which opened its first Indian restaurant in Columbia Heights in 2019 and has other locations in Adams Morgan and Farragut Square.

National Harbor now has about 60 food establishments, stores and entertainment venues. Home to the Gaylord Resort and Convention Center, and MGM casino, it attracts about 19.5 million visitors per year.