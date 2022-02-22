CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Fogo de Chão coming to Reston Town Center

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 9:55 AM

Renderings of the new Fogo de Chão opening at Reston Town Center in late-2022, replacing the former Big Bowl restaurant.

Photo Fogo de Chao
Photo Fogo de Chao
Photo Fogo de Chao
Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão is bringing its Gaucho Chefs to Reston Town Center.

It has signed a lease for 11915 Democracy Drive, replacing the former Chinese and Thai restaurant Big Bowl, which closed permanently in 2020 after nearly 20 years.

Fogo de Chão’s other D.C. area locations are in Penn Quarter, Bethesda and Tysons. The Reston Town Center location will open in late-2022.

Fogo de Chão (pronounced Fogo-dee-shown) opened its first restaurant in Porto Alegre, Brazil, in 1979 and focused on the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco, roasting cuts of meat over an open flame.

It opened its first restaurant in the U.S. in Dallas in 1997, and now has 45 locations in the U.S., and two dozen other locations in Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Middle East.

News of a new trophy restaurant for Reston Town Center comes less than two weeks after Clyde’s Restaurant Group announced it would close its Reston Town Center location in May after 31 years at the Boston Properties development.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

