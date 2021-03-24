Silver Diner’s first DC restaurant will be by Nats Park

The two-level D.C. restaurant will have a second level bar, called Bar Silver. The 8,000-square-foot location will have seating for 300, including an outdoor terrace overlooking Nats Park.

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner, with 18 restaurants along the East Coast, is opening its first-ever Silver Diner restaurant in the District, near Nationals Park.

The new spot will open in spring 2022 at Half and N streets in Southeast. Silver Diner begins the new location’s buildout in August and is leasing the building from Jair Lynch.

Silver Diner already has one of its more upscale Silver American Brasserie restaurants in Cathedral Heights in Northwest D.C., but this will be its first traditional Silver Diner location in D.C.

“This location will be a new updated concept for us,” said Silver Diner co-founder and CEO Robert Giaimo. “We’re excited to be part of this neighborhood and to be able to bring our first Silver Diner in D.C. to this community.”

Silver Diner has opened three new locations in the past year and a half. Another location opens in Ashburn, Virginia, this summer. It opened its most recent location in Alexandria last August.

Giaimo, and partner and executive chef Ype Von Hengst opened the first Silver Diner in Rockville in 1989 after spending a year visiting more than 500 diners across the country to hone their plans for unique diner-style architecture and generous helpings of food. Over the years, its menu has evolved to include more healthier and lower-calorie dishes as well as classic diner fare.