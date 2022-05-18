RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Home » Business & Finance » Now there’s an Old…

Now there’s an Old Bay chunky clam chowder

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 12:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Just a week after Pepperidge Farms announced a limited edition Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish crackers, Campbell Soup has announced an Old Bay-seasoned version of its chunky clam chowder.

If the Goldfish mashup is any indication, the soup will be a hit. The limited edition crackers sold out online in nine hours, though more are headed to stores.

Campbell Soup has a new Old Bay-flavored version of its chunky clam chowder. (Courtesy Campbell Soup)

Campbell Soup owns Pepperidge Farms.

The Old Bay clam chowder is available now at select retailers and nationwide beginning in June. It has a suggested retail price of $3.19 for an 18.8 ounce can.

“Old Bay Seasoned Clam Chowder offers a bold twist on a hearty classic, combining our hearty New England Clam Chowder, our second-leading variety, with the nation’s leading seafood spice, resulting in a bold, rich and flavorful way to satisfy your appetite,” Campbell’s said in a statement.

The collaboration with Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Old Bay maker McCormick & Co. is the first flavor collaboration for Campbell’s Chunky Soup line.

Old Bay is having its moment.

Earlier this year, McCormick partnered with Berlin, Maryland-based George’s Beverage Company to release an Old Bay-flavored vodka which is distilled at McLintock Distilling in Frederick, Maryland.

Old Bay also has its own versions of Bloody Mary mixes and hot sauces. Last year, Pepperidge Farm released a limited edition Frank’s Red Hot-flavored Goldfish crackers. McCormick also owns Frank’s.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

White House permitting plan seeks interagency coordination for infrastructure spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up