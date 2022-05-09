McCormick’s latest Old Bay mashup: Goldfish crackers

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick & Co. and Pepperidge Farm have partnered for a limited edition Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish crackers.

“Old Bay seasoning is delicious on everything from seafood to French fries and everything else. We know our passionate fans often sprinkle Old Bay on their favorite recipes and snacks, including Goldfish crackers,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer at McCormick.

McCormick’s website is selling two 6.6-ounce packs for $5.88. It says there is a limit of two two-packs per customer.

Pepperidge Farm introduced Goldfish crackers in 1962. Old Bay’s blend of 18 herbs and spices has not changed since it was introduced 75 years ago. Neither have its yellow-and-blue can graphics.

The Old Bay Goldfish bags are a nod to that color theme.

Earlier this year, McCormick partnered with Berlin, Maryland-based George’s Beverage Company to release an Old Bay-flavored vodka, which is distilled at McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Maryland.

Old Bay also has its own versions of Bloody Mary mix and hot sauces.

It is the second time McCormick’s has partnered with Pepperidge Farm. Last year, they released Frank’s Red Hot-flavored Goldfish crackers. McCormick owns Frank’s.

Old Bay seasoning, named after a Chesapeake Bay passenger ship line called the Old Bay Line, was first introduced by The Baltimore Spice Company in 1947. McCormick acquired the brand in 1990.