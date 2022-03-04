CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Old Bay-flavored vodka coming this month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 4, 2022, 9:42 AM

Berlin, Maryland-based George’s Beverage Co. will release an Old Bay-flavored vodka later this month, a partnership with the seasoning maker’s owner McCormick & Co.

It is being distilled at McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Maryland, and will be available in Maryland and Delaware later this month.

“Old Bay has been a fan favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer at McCormick. “Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things Old Bay.”

Old Bay vodka, from George’s Beverage Company, will be available in Maryland and Delaware later this month. (Courtesy George’s Beverage Co.)

Old Bay vodka is 70 proof, and described as a vodka with “a smooth finish that’s easy to drink on or off the rocks, or as a unique ingredient upgrade for classic cocktails and alcohol-infused recipes.” McCormick has recipes for and drink using the vodka posted online.

It will be distributed by Breakthru Beverage in Maryland and Delaware.

It is not the first collaboration between George’s Beverage Company and McCormick

George’s Beverage, founded in 2011 as a microbrew of craft Bloody Mary’s and Margaritas, produces a full line of drink mixes, including Old Bay Bloody Mary, Zatarain’s Cajun Bloody Mary and Frank’s RedHot Bloody Mary, all brands owned by McCormick.

Old Bay’s blend of 18 herbs and spices has not changed in its 75 years, and neither has the yellow and blue can graphics. McCormick bought rights to the brand in 1990.

McClintock Distilling handcrafts small batch gins, whiskeys and vodkas. It was named Best Craft Vodka Distillery by USA Today in 2020.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

