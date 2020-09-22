CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Nando’s puts voter registration on the menu

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 22, 2020, 10:35 AM

Every Nando’s in the D.C. area, and in Chicago, has also set up designated voter registration stations through Sept. 25. (Photo By Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images)

Diners can put voter registration in their order along with their lemon and herb chicken and Portuguese rice.

Starting Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day, there are now local voter registration forms literally listed as a menu item at Nando’s Peri-Peri locations throughout the D.C. region. They’re free and include information on accurately registering to vote.

Every Nando’s in the D.C. area, and in Chicago, has set up designated voter registration stations through Sept. 25.

When customers place an order on the Nando’s app, through a food delivery service or in-person at the restaurant, the menu reads “Voter Registration Form: Free.” Choosing it means getting a jurisdiction-specific voter registration application along with their food order.

Nando’s includes voter-resource fliers with all orders.

On Election Day, the restaurant will provide free, catered meals to poll workers throughout the Washington area.

Nando’s is giving all of its employees paid time off to vote, voter education resources and free transportation to the polls on Election Day for those who need it.

Nando’s, which opened its first U.S. location in D.C. in 2008, now has 42 restaurants in D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Chicago, and 50 locations in Canada.

