Have a question about 2020 elections? Ask WTOP’s elections team

September 9, 2020, 3:49 PM

There’s a lot to stay on top of as the 2020 election approaches.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller, who covers Capitol Hill, and Nick Iannelli, who covers political developments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, are going beyond the headlines to provide unique coverage of the Washington area’s political whirlwind — and they’re covering it all in “From WTOP’s Election Desk” email newsletter.

Have a question about the election? Submit your question below for a chance for our elections team to answer it in the newsletter.

And don’t forget to sign up for the newsletter to get election news in your inbox.

Election Newsletter questions

Questions for Nick Iannelli and Mitchell Miller about the 2020 Election.

