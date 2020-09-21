Voter Registration Day: ‘Absolutely we need a national day for this’

Are you ready for Election Day? There's a campaign underway to make sure you are: National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“Voting is one of the most important things any and every citizen does and should do,” said Nick Jacobs of the D.C. Board of Elections. “Given the numbers of registrations in some areas of the country, absolutely we need a national day for this.”

The deadline is Oct. 13 to register to vote Nov. 3 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Same-day registration at the polls on Nov. 3 is an option in D.C. and Maryland. There’s no voter registration on Election Day in Virginia.

State Board of Elections’ websites have specific details about registering to vote in Virginia, in Maryland and in the District of Columbia.

Folks already on the voter rolls in Maryland and Virginia are able to request that absentee ballots be mailed to them. To track the status of absentee ballots, you can check board of elections’ websites in Maryland and in Virginia. Every D.C. voter is automatically being sent a ballot in the mail.

“Residents will be receiving those mail-in ballots starting the first week in October,” Jacobs said. “When that ballot arrives, voting has begun. Don’t let it sit there. Fill it out and send it in.”