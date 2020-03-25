The District has created curbside pickup zones near restaurants to make it easier for customers to get their food and beverages to go.

The District has followed Montgomery County, Maryland, in setting up curbside pickup zones near restaurants to make it easier for customers to get their food and beverages to go.

The District Department of Transportation has installed signage at 20 locations across the city designating temporary pick-up and drop-off zones. Here is a map of where they’re located.

They will be in effect through the end of the declared public health emergency.

Additionally, DDOT said restaurants can also request a permit for a temporary pick-up and drop-off zone through their Business Improvement Districts, ANCs and Main Street organizations. DDOT has waived fees for those permits.

The requests for free permits can be submitted through DDOT’s Transportation Online Permitting System.

Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation has established dozens of pick-up and drop-off zones near restaurant clusters in downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and around Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.