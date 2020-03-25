Home » Business & Finance » DC establishes curbside pickup…

DC establishes curbside pickup zones, as coronavirus forces new guidelines for restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

March 25, 2020, 5:35 PM

The District has followed Montgomery County, Maryland, in setting up curbside pickup zones near restaurants.

The District has followed Montgomery County, Maryland, in setting up curbside pickup zones near restaurants to make it easier for customers to get their food and beverages to go.

The District Department of Transportation has installed signage at 20 locations across the city designating temporary pick-up and drop-off zones. Here is a map of where they’re located.

They will be in effect through the end of the declared public health emergency.

Additionally, DDOT said restaurants can also request a permit for a temporary pick-up and drop-off zone through their Business Improvement Districts, ANCs and Main Street organizations. DDOT has waived fees for those permits.

The requests for free permits can be submitted through DDOT’s Transportation Online Permitting System.

Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation has established dozens of pick-up and drop-off zones near restaurant clusters in downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and around Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

