Montgomery County sets up curbside pickup zones by restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

March 20, 2020, 1:40 PM

MCDOT has established 28 temporary curbside food pickup zones, in downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and in North Bethesda in the Pike and Rose area. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Department of Transportation website)

It’s easier to get takeout from restaurants in some areas with a high concentration of restaurants in Montgomery County, Maryland, with newly-established pickup zones.

The county’s Department of Transportation has designated “no parking” zones that prevent long-term parking in spots in front of establishments, while allowing “standing parking” of 15 minutes or less.

So far, MCDOT has established 28 temporary curbside food pickup zones, in downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and in North Bethesda in the Pike and Rose area.

The zones can also be used by restaurant delivery drivers so they can park quickly near their establishments.

MCDOT said it may expand the pickup zones to other areas currently controlled by curbside parking meters. MCDOT has posted maps showing where the pickup zones are located in Silver Spring, Bethesda and North Bethesda.

