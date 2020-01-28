José Andrés will run restaurants at new Ritz-Carlton in New York

It will be the D.C. chef's second foray in New York. Last spring, the ambitious Mercado Little Spain food hall opened at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

D.C. chef José Andrés will be in charge of restaurants at a new Ritz-Carlton hotel opening in Manhattan’s MoMad neighborhood in fall 2021.

It will be Andrés’ second foray in New York. Last spring, the ambitious Mercado Little Spain food hall opened at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

The new Ritz-Carlton is currently under construction at 1185 Broadway at 28th Street. The $500-million, 250-room hotel will be 500-feet high with views of the Empire State Building and Madison Square Park. It will also include 16 Ritz-Carlton residences.

“New York has always been a dream for me. Now that we’re here with our Mercado Little Spain, it’s beyond exciting to expand on that dream,” Andrés said in a statement.

The hotel is owned by Flag Luxury Group LLC and will be managed by Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International under its Ritz-Carlton brand.

Andrés’ Think Food Group will operate two yet-unnamed signature restaurants in the hotel, as well as a rooftop bar and lounge. It will also be responsible for food and beverage for the hotel’s lobby lounge, club lounge, room service and banquet menus.

Andrés did not say what cuisine the two restaurant’s menus would feature.

Mercado Little Spain, which opened in March 2019 at the 10 Hudson Yards building at 501 W. 30th St., is a 35,000-square-foot all-day dining and market that will eventually have three restaurants, 15 dining and retail kiosks, and two bars.

Andrés created the market with fellow Spanish chefs Ferran and Albert Adrià.

