Poker player wins $1.3M at MGM National Harbor

A gambler at MGM National Harbor casino hit it big at the poker table on May 5, winning a nearly $1.3 million jackpot.

The $1.259 million payout came from a progressive jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em.

The winner is anonymous, but MGM said they were a Virginia resident.

The winning hand was a Royal Flush of diamonds. In a seven-card poker game, like Texas Hold ’em, a Royal Flush occurs roughly once out of every 31,000 hands dealt.

Ultimate Texas Hold ’em is similar to Texas Hold ’em, with the exception of playing against only the dealer, not other players.

It is not a record for a jackpot at MGM National Harbor. In March 2022, a player won a $3 million jackpot, the casino record to date, playing Face Up Pai-Gow Poker.

MGM National Harbor has 207 table games — more than any other Maryland casino — and 2,275 slots. It had $68.1 million in gaming revenue in April.