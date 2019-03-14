202
Home » Business & Finance » Jose Andres brings restaurants…

Jose Andres brings restaurants to Disney World, the Big Apple

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 14, 2019 3:20 pm 03/14/2019 03:20pm
Share

D.C.-based chef Jose Andres is taking some of his popular local restaurants, including Jaleo, and expanding them in New York City and Orlando.

Prolific D.C. chef Jose Andres is expanding his Jaleo restaurant business to Disney Springs, the big outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and will open his dining hall concept, Mercado Little Spain, in New York City this week.

Andres will open Mercado Little Spain March 15, with the first of its market and dining offerings at the 10 Hudson Yards building at 501 W. 30th Street. The 35,000 square foot all-day dining and market spot will have three restaurants, 15 dining and retail kiosks and two bars.

Andres created the market with fellow Spanish chefs Ferran and Albert Adria. It is Andres’ first New York City venture.

The first to open is Bar Celona and retail shop Colmado selling Spanish ingredients and cookbooks.

Planned restaurants include fish and seafood focused Mar, paellas and grilled meats restaurant Lena and breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night spot Spanish Diner.

In Orlando, the Disney World Jaleo will open March 17.

It will be the fifth and largest Jaleo location. The first Jaleo opened in D.C. in 1993. There are other locations in Bethesda, Crystal City and Las Vegas. Another Jaleo location is planned in Dubai.

Jaleo is credited with popularizing tapas dining in the U.S. Its Disney menu has Jaleo favorites, including several versions of wood-fired paellas, hand-carved Jamon Iberico de Bellota and wood-grilled Iberico pork.

The Disney location will also include the first brick and mortar store of Andres’ Spanish food truck, Pepe by Jose Andres, which has been on D.C. streets for the last six years.

Andres’ THinkFoodGroup now has more than 30 restaurants under 18 restaurant brands.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Disney Springs Food & Restaurant News jaleo jeff clabaugh jose andres Latest News Living News Local News Mercado Little Spain National News ThinkFoodGroup Washington, DC News
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
What to buy in March
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
Today in History: March 21
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600