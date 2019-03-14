Jose Andres brings restaurants to Disney World, the Big Apple

D.C.-based chef Jose Andres is taking some of his popular local restaurants, including Jaleo, and expanding them in New York City and Orlando.

Jaleo is credited with popularizing tapas in American dining. These are croquetas de pollo. (Courtesy Jaleo/Rey Lopez)

Prolific D.C. chef Jose Andres is expanding his Jaleo restaurant business to Disney Springs, the big outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and will open his dining hall concept, Mercado Little Spain, in New York City this week.

Andres will open Mercado Little Spain March 15, with the first of its market and dining offerings at the 10 Hudson Yards building at 501 W. 30th Street. The 35,000 square foot all-day dining and market spot will have three restaurants, 15 dining and retail kiosks and two bars.

Andres created the market with fellow Spanish chefs Ferran and Albert Adria. It is Andres’ first New York City venture.

The first to open is Bar Celona and retail shop Colmado selling Spanish ingredients and cookbooks.

Planned restaurants include fish and seafood focused Mar, paellas and grilled meats restaurant Lena and breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night spot Spanish Diner.

In Orlando, the Disney World Jaleo will open March 17.

It will be the fifth and largest Jaleo location. The first Jaleo opened in D.C. in 1993. There are other locations in Bethesda, Crystal City and Las Vegas. Another Jaleo location is planned in Dubai.

Jaleo is credited with popularizing tapas dining in the U.S. Its Disney menu has Jaleo favorites, including several versions of wood-fired paellas, hand-carved Jamon Iberico de Bellota and wood-grilled Iberico pork.

The Disney location will also include the first brick and mortar store of Andres’ Spanish food truck, Pepe by Jose Andres, which has been on D.C. streets for the last six years.

Andres’ THinkFoodGroup now has more than 30 restaurants under 18 restaurant brands.

