Iberia Airlines announces nonstop Dulles to Madrid service

Iberia Airlines will begin nonstop flight service from Dulles International Airport to Madrid-Barajas Airport in spring 2020.

Dulles International Airport has landed another international airline. Iberia Airlines will start nonstop service to Madrid starting next spring.

Iberia is the 14th European carrier to service Dulles.

Iberia Airlines will begin nonstop service between Dulles and Madrid-Barajas Airport with four flights per week starting May 1, 2020. It will expand service to five nonstop flights a week starting July 6.

Iberia will use Airbus A330 aircraft on the route.

Iberia is the latest in a series of international carriers starting or announcing new service from Dulles this year.

Cabo Verde Airlines will start nonstop flights to the West African island nation of Cabo Verde in December.

Swiss International Air Lines will add daily nonstop service to Zurich beginning in March.

Alitalia started flights from Dulles to Rome in May. United started direct flights to Tel Aviv in May.

TAP Air Portugal started nonstop service from Dulles to Lisbon in June, and Egypt Air launched service to Cairo, also in June.

Dulles passenger traffic increased by more than 5% in 2018, including more than 8 million international passengers.

