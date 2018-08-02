United will start first nonstop DC service from Dulles to Tel Aviv

Pending government approval, United will start the service May 22, with three departures a week. It will be United's fourth flight to Israel.

WASHINGTON — United Airlines plans nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel, next year. It’s the first nonstop service from the D.C. area.

Pending government approval, United will start Dulles-to-Tel Aviv service May 22, with three departures a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flights will depart Dulles at 10:30 p.m.

It will be United’s fourth flight to Israel. It currently operates twice-daily service between Newark, New Jersey, and Tel Aviv and a daily nonstop between San Francisco and Tel Aviv.

“We thank the Israeli government for its ongoing support and partnership,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Israel with this new service for our customers traveling between the U.S. capital and one of the most advanced science and technology sectors in the world.”

Dulles has been one of United Airline’s main hubs since 1986.

