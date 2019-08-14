Cabo Verde Airlines lands at Dulles Airport

The latest in a string of new international destinations for Dulles International Airport will be the West African island nation of Cabo Verde.

Cabo Verde Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Dulles to Sal, Cabo Verde, three times a week beginning Dec. 8. Cabo Verde Airlines will operate the flights using Boeing 757 aircraft.

Washington is the second U.S. destination for Cabo Verde Airlines, in addition to its scheduled service at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

“As the only airline offering nonstop service between the National Capital Region and Cabo Verde, Cabo Verde Airlines will provide travelers with unprecedented accessibility to the country’s popular leisure destinations, as well as convenient connections to West Africa, South America and beyond,” said Yil Surehan, vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The Dulles departures for Sal are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Airlines have announced or started a number of new international destinations at Dulles this year.

Swiss International Air Lines will add daily nonstop service from Dulles to Zurich beginning in March.

Alitalia started flights from Dulles to Rome in May. United started flights to Tel Aviv in May as well.

TAP Air Portugal started nonstop service from Dulles to Lisbon in June. Egypt Air also launched service from Dulles to Cairo in June.

Dulles passenger traffic increased by more than 5% in 2018, including more than 8 million international passengers.

