Lisbon is newest international destination for Dulles

Dulles International Airport is on a roll this spring, adding its fourth new international destination in less than two months over the weekend.

TAP Air Portugal inaugurated its nonstop service from Dulles to Lisbon Sunday. TAP Air Portugal will fly from Dulles to Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport five days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, on Airbus A330-200 aircraft initially.

It will eventually move to A330-900neo jets, for which TAP Air Portugal became the new variant’s first launch carrier, later last year.

Portugal’s ambassador to the United States, Domingos Fezas Vital, was among officials on hand for Sunday’s inaugural flight.

JetBlue Airways is a TAP shareholder.

Earlier this month, EgyptAir launched its nonstop service from Dulles to Cairo, with three flights a week. Dulles is the second U.S. airport for EgyptAir, in addition to new York’s JFK Airport.

In May, Alitalia launched its new service from Dulles to Rome, with five weekly flights.

United Airlines also launched service three times a week to Tel Aviv in May.

Dulles now has 36 international carriers operating at the airport, with more than 70 daily flights to international destinations.

Dulles passenger traffic increased by more than 5% in 2018, including more than 8 million international passengers, and pulled ahead of Reagan National Airport for the first time in four years.

